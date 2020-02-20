This $285 Rain Coat Will Keep You Stylishly Dry In Any Storm

Made from a three layer, completely waterproof fabric with heavily taped seams, no matter how much it rains you’ll be bone dry. The jacket also features underarm vents for breathability, heavy-duty storm flap pockets and adjustable cuffs and hood to ensure your as comfortable and dry as can be when in troublesome weather.

It’s available in this awesome yellow and black colourway or in all black from those who prefer to be stealthy. Whether you want to throw it over a puffer and take it skiing or trundle through rain drenched streets in the city, Only NY’s Waterproof Trial Jacket is the perfect option for you. Priced at $285 you will not find a more capable, better quality jacket for anywhere near the same price.

Shop Only NY Waterproof Trail Jacket $285

