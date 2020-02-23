This $120 NY Sweat Is Casual Preppy Cool At Its Best

No longer are university students rocking blazers and loafers, today is all about the sweatshirt and sneakers. Whilst they’re not especially smart like the preppy style of old, they’re still rather stylish and highly, highly comfortable.

Only NY’s latest sweatshirt is navy with a ‘NY’ in a red and white block collegiate font. It’s simple, but the careful combination of colours and fonts is much like preppy sweaters from back in the day. Whether you want to rock it with jeans, sweatpants or gym shorts, it will look great and will be super comfortable.

Priced at $120, it’s a small price to pay for something so versatile and cool.

Shop Only NY Champion RW Crewneck $120

