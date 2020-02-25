Score 40% Off Oris’ Coolest Dive Watch

The model in question is a homage to Oris’ dive watches of old and features at 42mm stainless steel case, unidirectional rotating bezel lunious hands and markers all set on a gorgeous green dial. Powered by an in-house Oris Calibre 733 movement, it not only looks great, but it has the go to match.

Whether you’re looking to enter the world of luxurious Swiss watches or simply want to bag yourself a bargain, this Sixty-Five is a perfect choice. You’d typically pay $1,628.99 for it, but you can currently score it for 40% off, making it $1195.00. It is quite possibly the coolest watch you’ll bag for under $1200.

$1,628.99 $1195.00

