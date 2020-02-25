Score 40% Off Oris’ Coolest Dive Watch

Since 1904, Oris has been producing high quality watches out of Hölstein, Switzerland. Whilst they might not be the most famous watch maker calling Switzerland home, they’ve built a reputation for creating high-quality, cool and rather affordable watches. This has poised them as one of the best brands for those looking to enter the luxury Swiss watch market, who don’t want to spend a lifetimes income. One of their coolest offerings to date, the Divers Sixty-Five is currently on sale for 40% off, making it quite the steal.
The model in question is a homage to Oris’ dive watches of old and features at 42mm stainless steel case, unidirectional rotating bezel lunious hands and markers all set on a gorgeous green dial. Powered by an in-house Oris Calibre 733 movement, it not only looks great, but it has the go to match.
Whether you’re looking to enter the world of luxurious Swiss watches or simply want to bag yourself a bargain, this Sixty-Five is a perfect choice. You’d typically pay $1,628.99 for it, but you can currently score it for 40% off, making it $1195.00. It is quite possibly the coolest watch you’ll bag for under $1200.
