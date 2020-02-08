These $245 Men’s Swim Shorts Are A 5-Year Summer Investment

There are hordes of swimmers for men: short, long, tight, loose, patterned and plain, but is there a perfect combination? Yes; Orlebar Brown’s Bulldog.

Made in Europe to quality so good they offer a 5-year warranty (Orlebar Brown really wants you to use these swimmers), in the water and out, they’re not only comfortable and practical but also look fantastic and are easy to style. They’re based on the design for tailored men’s trousers; they even feature side adjusters on the waistband making them comfortable and ever so sophisticated.