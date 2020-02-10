Regardless of where you live, at some point, you’re going to encounter rain. Even as we write this piece from ‘sunny’ Australia, we’re looking out the window to torrential downpours. It’s therefore fair dinkum that every man should be prepared for any eventuality or change in weather, and this Proof Elements Jacket is the ideal companion.

Proof, as you may have already guessed, specialises in producing waterproof clothing and sustainable clothing at that. While this Elements jacket will keep you dry, it’s ace up the sleeve is a ThermoTech material that heats itself up as you wear it, a radiator on-the-go if you will.

It manages to fit its weather-combating properties into a light and easy to pack away silhouette, too. Essentially, it’s the only jacket you could ever need. We also happen to love its minimal, heather green styling.

Head over to Huckberry to snap one up.

