Score These Limited Edition Asics x Reigning Champ Runners While You Can

Reigning Champ has built a reputation making the best sweats known to man; they perfectly combine quality and clean, classy silhouettes with a street edge. The collaboration between the two has resulted in this, the Gel-Cumulus 21 G-TX, a sneaker that combines the comfort, stability and quality of Asics and the cool aesthetics of Reigning Champ.

Whilst a seemingly strange collaboration the result is quite possibly the perfect workout sneaker. Whilst it isn’t all that cheap at $235, the fact that these could be the greatest Asics of all time, if the not greatest running shoes of all time, makes them worthy of your hard earned money. Act fast though, they’ve sold out almost everywhere and it’s easy to see why.

Shop Asics x Reigning Champ Gel-Cumulus 21 G-TX $235

