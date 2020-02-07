This $88 Polo Is The Perfect Fit For The Office & Golf Course

Polo shirts are like vegemite, you either love them or hate them. For some they’re the perfect middle ground between a t-shirt and a button-up shirt; for others, they’re a pointless mix between two opposites; casual and smart. It’s now 2020 and if your thoughts about the humble polo are aligned with the latter, it’s time to give them a second chance.

As the workplace becomes more and more casual, your clothing needs to follow suit. A polo shirt is the new office norm, it’s more casual and comfortable than a button-down shirt, but smarter than a t-shirt. Once your 9-5 slog is over, a polo will take you seamlessly to the golf course, the bar or back home all whilst keeping you comfortable and looking smart. Gone are the days where a polo from Ralph Lauren was as a good as it gets, Rhone is now at the forefront of the polo game.