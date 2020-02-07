This $88 Polo Is The Perfect Fit For The Office & Golf Course

Polo shirts are like vegemite, you either love them or hate them. For some they’re the perfect middle ground between a t-shirt and a button-up shirt; for others, they’re a pointless mix between two opposites; casual and smart. It’s now 2020 and if your thoughts about the humble polo are aligned with the latter, it’s time to give them a second chance.

As the workplace becomes more and more casual, your clothing needs to follow suit. A polo shirt is the new office norm, it’s more casual and comfortable than a button-down shirt, but smarter than a t-shirt. Once your 9-5 slog is over, a polo will take you seamlessly to the golf course, the bar or back home all whilst keeping you comfortable and looking smart. Gone are the days where a polo from Ralph Lauren was as a good as it gets, Rhone is now at the forefront of the polo game.

Their polos are made from a more modern, lightweight pique that allows you to move freely and comfortably. The fit is more ‘figure-hugging’ than polos from the past making it look not slim, but fitted and tailored meaning it’s highly versatile, perfect for the office, golf course, tennis court, bar or boat. Whatever you’ve got planned Rhone’s Delta polo is the perfect pick and priced at $88 and available in six, classic colours you’ll be hard-pressed to find a reason not to get one.

Shop Rhone Delta Pique Polo $88

Read Next