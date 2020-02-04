Seiko’s Coolest Automatic Field Watch Is Now 50% Off

Seiko is having somewhat of a ‘thing’ these days. The brand that people used to turn their nose up at, now has a real cult following and it stems from the brand’s core value: affordable quality. There are a myriad of different, ultra-expensive, luxurious Swiss-made watches out there and an even larger array of cheap, tacky watches too. Seiko blends the quality and style of the Swiss exotica and the affordability of the other end of the spectrum.

One of Seiko’s coolest watches is the Seiko 5 Sport, a watch that perfectly represents the brand’s core values. It features a Stainless Steel case, Japanese made automatic movement with a 41-hour power reserve and 100m water resistance. There’s no doubt it’s built well and it also has the looks to match, the dial is simple, clear and effective at telling the time with both 12 and 24-hour markers. Available with a green, blue, black or beige face there is one to suit your tastes.

Typically this Seiko 5 Sports is priced at $250, but for a limited time, you can score it for $125 which is an absolute bargain, especially for a watch that almost always sells out. Its the perfect combination of affordability, style and quality, could you ask for anything more?

Shop Seiko 5 Sports $250 $125

