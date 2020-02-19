Score Seiko’s Most Capable Pilot’s Watch For Under $200

As with their dive watches, the Flight Alarm Chronograph is high quality, made from stainless steel and is water resistant to 200m meaning you can swim or dive with it on. The dive watches are functional and offer a rotating bezel for timing dives but the Flight Chronograph takes functionality to all new heights with a chronograph and date functions as well as a slide rule bezel that allows you to calculate speed, climb rate and fuel consumption as well as many other things . You can even use it to set an alarm. Aesthetically, it’s a great looking watch and is rumored to be designed like the inside of a jets cockpit.

Typically you’d pay $475 for this watch, but you can currently score it for $199, that’s nearly a $300 saving. It’s time to pounce, this deal won’t last long.

Shop Seiko SNA Flight Alarm Chronograph $199

Read Next