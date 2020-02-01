There are plenty of menswear sales on these days, but most have one fatal flaw, you’ll look through 17 pages, finally find something you like and it will be sold out in your size. Ted Baker’s latest sale, however, is a different story.

Founded in 1988 in Glasgow, Scotland, Ted Baker was originally a shirtmaker who was known for making some of the finest contemporary shirts for men. Since then, they’ve started to offer a wide selection of menswear including, suits, leather bags and accessories. All of this has been done whilst remaining true to the reputation they were built on; contemporary menswear.

Ted Baker isn’t fussed with remaining ‘true’ to the tailors of old, instead, the brand looks to the present and the future to guide their designs, fabrics and styles. You can currently score up to 60% off a broad selection of cool, modern pieces that will fit into any wardrobe. Simply use the code EXTRA20 to get an extra 20% any sale item. Here is our pick of the bunch.

Shop 60% Off Ted Baker Code: EXTRA20