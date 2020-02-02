This $495 Watch Could Be The Most Significant Watch Release Of 2019

When Timex launched its American Documents watch in 2019 it was met with joy and relief that quality products can be made in the US of A. The Timex American Documents® collection combines American ingenuity and craftsmanship with European precision to create an affordable timepiece.

It’s simple and classic design features drop forged in US-sourced stainless steel that’s hand-finished to a brushed satin with a highly polished top ring. The watch face is protected with the smartphone inspired Gorilla® Glass 3 with its high resistance to scratches and sharp content damage. It’s finished with a black leather strap is made with American hides by American craftsmen. The aged Waterbury brass case back coin and crown insert honour our original stamped brass clocks from 1854.