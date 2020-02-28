This $259 Dress Watch Is The Coolest Statement Piece You’ll Find In 2020

The original Marlin was launched in the 1960’s and is a perfect representation of mid-century design, being rather simple and function with curves here and there. Today the Marlin can be considered a dress watch as it’s slim and sophisticated. In it’s plainer guises, it could be considered rather boring and bland, but in this green guise it’s a personal statement that suggests you might be cooler than you may seem.

Powered by an Automatic movement and made from stainless steel, it’s most definetly a quality product with hints of luxury. Realisticall you’re buying this watch for it’s gorgeous sunburst green dial, which goes well with the green strap, but could also go well on a black band if you’re looking for something a little more subtle.

Priced at $259, it’s very reasonable as you’re unlikely to get a cooler watch thats such good quality for anything less.

Shop Timex Marlin Automatic Day-Date $259

