This $259 Dress Watch Is The Coolest Statement Piece You’ll Find In 2020

Recently the watch world has started to move away from it’s love for navy and black dialed watches and has started a new love for more exotic, unqiue colours, designs and materials. More and more people want a watch that is a bit of a personal statement that reflects who they are and Timex’s new and improced Marlin might be the perfect statement to make.

The original Marlin was launched in the 1960’s and is a perfect representation of mid-century design, being rather simple and function with curves here and there. Today the Marlin can be considered a dress watch as it’s slim and sophisticated. In it’s plainer guises, it could be considered rather boring and bland, but in this green guise it’s a personal statement that suggests you might be cooler than you may seem. 

Powered by an Automatic movement and made from stainless steel, it’s most definetly a quality product with hints of luxury. Realisticall you’re buying this watch for it’s gorgeous sunburst green dial, which goes well with the green strap, but could also go well on a black band if you’re looking for something a little more subtle.

Priced at $259, it’s very reasonable as you’re unlikely to get a cooler watch thats such good quality for anything less.

