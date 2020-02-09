These $148 Men’s Chinos Are The Perfect Fit

As the years come and go, so do trends and, to be frank, they’re something we try to avoid. There is something ever so cool about timeless looks and styles being pulled off and to truly do so you’ll need quality essentials. One cornerstone that any timeless wardrobe needs is chinos. They’re highly versatile, stylish and can be worn to almost any occasion.

There are an array of chinos out there which vary quite dramatically in quality. A good pair of chinos needs to be not only durable but even more importantly they need to fit well. Too tight and you’ll look like a pre-teen skater and too loose and you’ll look like your rather unstylish neighbour. So what is the perfect pair of chinos I hear you ask? Well, featuring a slim fit and a quality garment dyed stretch-cotton twill, Todd Snyder’s latest chinos make a good case.

To make them even better, they’re priced at a rather reasonable $148 and are available in ten great colours so after you decide you love your first pair, you can do what all well-dressed men do and buy another pair in a different colour. It’s time to invest in the foundations of your wardrobe, and here is the place to start.

Shop Todd Snyder Slim Fit 5-Pocket Chinos $148

