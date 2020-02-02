This $148 Jumper Will Take You To New Heights Of Comfort

One trend that’s been gaining traction on the down-low these past few years is that of comfortable clothing. No longer do men want to wear stuffy suits, trousers and shirts – more and more clothing trends are centred around comfort. We’ve seen comfortable ‘traveller’ suits, and tracksuits that you can wear to work. It’s clear men want to be cosier in their clothing (literally). Todd Snyder’s latest half zip jumper made from Polartec takes this trend to all new heights.

The half zip is a design we all know and love, however, they’re typically made from a scratchy wool material. To put a ‘comfy’ twist on this classic, Todd Snyder has made one out of Polartech, a fleece-like material that’s lightweight, warm and most importantly, comfortable. It will be a stylish addition to your wardrobe that can easily be worn around the house, under a ski jacket or out to lunch. Priced at $148, it isn’t too expensive and will no doubt get a lot of use in any of the five colours you decide on.

Shop Todd Snyder Polartec Half Zip $148

Read next: