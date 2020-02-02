The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $148 Jumper Will Take You To New Heights Of Comfort

Comfy without compromise.

One trend that’s been gaining traction on the down-low these past few years is that of comfortable clothing. No longer do men want to wear stuffy suits, trousers and shirts – more and more clothing trends are centred around comfort. We’ve seen comfortable ‘traveller’ suits, and tracksuits that you can wear to work. It’s clear men want to be cosier in their clothing (literally). Todd Snyder’s latest half zip jumper made from Polartec takes this trend to all new heights. 

The half zip is a design we all know and love, however, they’re typically made from a scratchy wool material. To put a ‘comfy’ twist on this classic, Todd Snyder has made one out of Polartech, a fleece-like material that’s lightweight, warm and most importantly, comfortable. It will be a stylish addition to your wardrobe that can easily be worn around the house, under a ski jacket or out to lunch. Priced at $148, it isn’t too expensive and will no doubt get a lot of use in any of the five colours you decide on.

Shop Todd Snyder Polartec Half Zip $148

Read next:

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again