This $198 Italian Made ‘Shacket’ Is Year A Round Essential

You might just think that this is just a shirt, but it can actually be style as a shirt jacket or ‘shacket’ over another shirt, polo or t-shirt which is key to this pieces versatility. Whether you deicide to rock it with jeans or over a shirt and suit pants, it will look great and can accomidate nearly any dress code you regularly encounter.

Made in Italy from a medium weight cotton twill from the world famous Albiate 1830 mill, this shirt is ultra luxe and high quality. Available in Navy, Mushroom and chestnut, you’ll find a colour to suit your wardrobe. Priced at $198, it’s a rather affordable item that is not only versatile but also luxurious.

Shop Todd Snyder Italian Two Pocket Utility Shirt $198

Read Next