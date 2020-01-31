The Playbook For The Modern Man

Score 70% Off This Luxurious Shearling Aviator Jacket

Sophisticated, luxurious and refined, what’s not to love?

Shearling coats have been around for more than a century, yet continue to be a mainstay in men’s wardrobes. They are highly versatile, easy to style and almost always look great. They’re the perfect winter jacket with minimum bulk and maximum warmth. Todd Snyder, a New York-based designer has a knack when it comes to designing men’s jackets and his Shearling Aviator Jacket might be one of his coolest yet.

Made from 100% suede merino shearling, with fur on the collar, all in an ‘aviator’ silhouette, it’s a typical shearling jacket but with a luxurious twist. The jacket is made in Italy to the highest standards, ensuring you’ll be able to enjoy this jacket for years to come. Pictured here in the grey, you’ll be able to pair it with anything, from jeans to a shirt and suit pants; whatever you have planned this jacket will be the perfect option. 

It’s normally priced at $2,298, which is rather a lot, but you can currently score it for $629.40 with the discount code BIG40; quite the bargain when you consider the quality Italian construction and materials. It’s the jacket you need to stand out this winter.

Shop Shearling Aviator Jacket $2298 $629.40

Read Next

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again