Score 70% Off This Luxurious Shearling Aviator Jacket

Shearling coats have been around for more than a century, yet continue to be a mainstay in men’s wardrobes. They are highly versatile, easy to style and almost always look great. They’re the perfect winter jacket with minimum bulk and maximum warmth. Todd Snyder, a New York-based designer has a knack when it comes to designing men’s jackets and his Shearling Aviator Jacket might be one of his coolest yet.

Made from 100% suede merino shearling, with fur on the collar, all in an ‘aviator’ silhouette, it’s a typical shearling jacket but with a luxurious twist. The jacket is made in Italy to the highest standards, ensuring you’ll be able to enjoy this jacket for years to come. Pictured here in the grey, you’ll be able to pair it with anything, from jeans to a shirt and suit pants; whatever you have planned this jacket will be the perfect option.

It’s normally priced at $2,298, which is rather a lot, but you can currently score it for $629.40 with the discount code BIG40; quite the bargain when you consider the quality Italian construction and materials. It’s the jacket you need to stand out this winter.

