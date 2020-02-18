This $98 Canadian Made Sweatshirt Will Be The Comfiest You Ever Own

For more casual streetwear duties, simply throw the Terry Pocket sweatshirt over a tee (or a casual denim shirt if you’re the fancier type). The real winner is the fact that it pairs so seamlessly (and stylishly) with jeans. Keep the denim fitted and you’ve got a weekend look that can take you from brunch to the local drinking hole.

But back to the sweatshirt. Fans of Champion will notice that the left chest pocket is an iconic Champion detail, factory hand-cut and hand-pressed using a special mold prior to application. Each piece is weather garment dyed for a soft, unique finish that will feel as good as it looks.

When it comes to washing, simply place it in a garment bag to prevent stretching and throw it into the washing machine. This is one Canadian-made 100% cotton sweatshirt we can get behind. And at $98, it’s damn affordable too for a quality semi-designer garment.

Shop Todd Snyder x Champion Sweatshirt $98

