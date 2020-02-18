This $98 Canadian Made Sweatshirt Will Be The Comfiest You Ever Own

Sweatshirts are a dime a dozen these days but finding the one that offers up unprecedented levels of style, quality and comfort is a seriously tall order. Thankfully, Todd Snyder and Champion have teamed up to answer that challenge with one of their coolest sweatshirts to date.
Shown in pebble grey, their Terry Pocket raglan sleeve sweatshirt is crafted from softly structured French terry in a family-owned factory in Toronto. This approach pretty much ensures that the garment is designed to perform and last in just about any urban condition you can throw at it. For the gym? Pair it with joggers over a t-shirt and you have an athleisure get up David Beckham would be proud of.
For more casual streetwear duties, simply throw the Terry Pocket sweatshirt over a tee (or a casual denim shirt if you’re the fancier type). The real winner is the fact that it pairs so seamlessly (and stylishly) with jeans. Keep the denim fitted and you’ve got a weekend look that can take you from brunch to the local drinking hole.
But back to the sweatshirt. Fans of Champion will notice that the left chest pocket is an iconic Champion detail, factory hand-cut and hand-pressed using a special mold prior to application. Each piece is weather garment dyed for a soft, unique finish that will feel as good as it looks.
When it comes to washing, simply place it in a garment bag to prevent stretching and throw it into the washing machine. This is one Canadian-made 100% cotton sweatshirt we can get behind. And at $98, it’s damn affordable too for a quality semi-designer garment.
Shop Todd Snyder x Champion Sweatshirt $98