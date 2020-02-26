Travis Scott Spotted Rocking $92 Pants With $250,000 Richard Mille

What would you do for the watch of your dreams? Work in the mines for 6 months? Sell organs on the dark web? Pawn your wife’s wedding ring?

We’ve all got a price.

If you have a net worth of 40 million, however, like Travis Scott, you simply purchase one. Enter: last night’s Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks game, where Travis Scott sat courtside in an outfit as cool as his rap.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on Feb 25, 2020 at 4:50am PST

The Astroworld producer was in attendance at the Toyota Center as the Houston Rockets paid tribute to him with his very own bobblehead night.

In celebration, he combined a $2,500 Dior jacket, a $250,000 Richard Mille and limited-edition Nikes (which go for up to $30,000 on the resale market) with $92 cargo pants (from whoisjacov). He also wore his skate hat and signature bling.

.@trvisXX brought his mom to Bobblehead Night and wore the Paris SB Dunk Lows 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ihOVJOG2s — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 25, 2020

While the Rockets beat the Knicks 123-112, in our eyes Scott won the game by mastering the colour most men fail to pull off, and showing you how to match your watch strap with the rest of your outfit.

View this post on Instagram Checking the boards What’s the count mama A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Feb 24, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Comments on Upscale Hype’s Instagram page (where the photo was re-posted) show some people agree (“loving the brown”), while others just took the chance to take gratuitous pot shots (“most overrated rapper ever”).

Whatever your stance on his vocals, Scott’s watch is an easy on the eye Richard Mille, which appears to be the Felipe Massa Boutique Edition Rose Gold Automatic 49MM Chronograph RM011 with a brown strap.

Advertisement

This limited 50-piece edition from Richard Mille defies convention of the RM011 we all know, and for the juicy technical details let us turn to the manufacturers themselves: “The striking Asia Boutique RM011 has a tonneau shaped, ceramic brown case with a rose gold case band which is 50 x 42mm in dimension and 16.15mm thick with a sapphire crystal, a rose gold crown and finishing and 20 grade 5 titanium spline screws.”

“The dial is skeletonized and features three sub-dials, a date and a month window with Arabic numeral hour markers in white finishing. The Asia Boutique RM011 is powered by the self-winding RMAC1 caliber which with adjustable rotor geometry, chronograph, date and moth functionality with a 50-hour limit power reserve.”

“The case is paired with a black rubber bracelet [which presumably can be changed for brown] that has a titanium double fold over clasp. It has a water resistance of 50 meters (164 feet).”

Interest piqued? The watch is quite rare, so if you’re interested you’ll need to contact Richard Mille directly for pricing and availability (though a little sleuthing on our part found similar models are going second hand for up to $296,005 on Chrono 24).

Happy hunting.

Read Next