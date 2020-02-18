These $182 Grey Sneakers Are A Must Have For Summer This Year

It is safe to say that the trend in men’s sneakers at the moment is white. They easily pair with any outfit and their breadth of pairability is unparalleled with a suit or casually with gym shorts. The best part about them? They look great.

If you have loved your white sneakers but are looking for the next big sneaker colour movement, these Ghost Suede Series 8 Sneakers by Uniform Standard might be the next step for you. They maintain the desirable sleek and minimalist lines made popular by white sneakers, however they’re constructed from light grey suede.

Whilst stone might only seem a shade away from white, the colour actually looks very different on foot. Much like white sneakers, the stone will go well with pretty much any outfit from jeans to chinos to trousers and shorts. They’re also good with natural and earthy tones that are also on trend at the moment.