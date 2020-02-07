The Playbook For The Modern Man

These Luxurious Italian Made Sneakers Are A Steal For $250

If you’re living in 2020 and don’t own a pair of these sneakers then you ought to take a good hard look at yourself. The classic white leather ‘luxe’ men’s sneaker is without a doubt the hottest and easiest to wear fashion accessory for men. Why? If worn correctly and kept clean you can wear them with almost anything. Yes, even suits.

Now, not all-white sneakers are created equal. You have cheap ‘made in china’ ones; you have decent ‘made in Portugal’ ones and then you have these ‘made in Italy’ ones. Scarosso is a boutique and affordable men’s footwear label making handcrafted kicks without the high price tag. 

Their classic white leather sneakers are without a doubt the best looking sneakers for under $250 on the market today. Sure: you have cheaper ones like Oliver Cabell for $178, but these have an added touch of luxury with soft and supple leather that will wear well. These kicks are somewhat reminiscent of a Christian Louboutin’s. Which we love. 

Head on over to Bombinate to scoop a pair while they have a fully stocked range of sizes. 

Shop Ugo Blanco Sneakers Now

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again