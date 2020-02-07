These Luxurious Italian Made Sneakers Are A Steal For $250

Now, not all-white sneakers are created equal. You have cheap ‘made in china’ ones; you have decent ‘made in Portugal’ ones and then you have these ‘made in Italy’ ones. Scarosso is a boutique and affordable men’s footwear label making handcrafted kicks without the high price tag.

Their classic white leather sneakers are without a doubt the best looking sneakers for under $250 on the market today. Sure: you have cheaper ones like Oliver Cabell for $178, but these have an added touch of luxury with soft and supple leather that will wear well. These kicks are somewhat reminiscent of a Christian Louboutin’s. Which we love.

Head on over to Bombinate to scoop a pair while they have a fully stocked range of sizes.

Shop Ugo Blanco Sneakers Now