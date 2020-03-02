This $375 Danish Designed Dive Watch Is The Only Watch You’ll Ever Need

Designed in Copenhagen, Denmark the 1926 At’ Sea combines the aesthetic and feel of a vintage watch but features all of the things we love about modern watches. It features a gorgeous black or blue sunray dial with yellow luminescent markers that help create that vintage aesthetic. As it’s a dive watch it has a rotating bezel with markers to help time your dive as well as a 200m water resistance that will enable you to swim and dive with it on. The stainless steel case and jubilee or oyster bracelet contrast nicely against the black or blue dial and bezel, making for an overall very handsome watch.

Priced at $375, the 1926 At’ Sea is a watch that combines cool vintage looks with the benefits of modern watchmaking that make it a solid choice for anyone looking to start or expand their selection.

Shop About Vintage 1926 At’ Sea $375

Read Next