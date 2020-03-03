As 2019 peaked in an absurd crescendo of existential business class reviews and first-class complaints we thought we’d seen it all. But then 2020 came at us with dodgy jetlag beating strategies and travellers’ bizarre reaction to coronavirus.

Minds open to anything, it was slightly less a shock when The Points Guy took to Instagram this morning to share an up and coming business class product from the most unlikely of places: Russian Airlines.

This comes as Russian Airlines just took delivery of a spanking new A350 which, as The Points Guy explains, features “improved seats in all three cabins, including enclosed suites in business class.”

“We have to admit, they look very swanky.”

“After a few months of domestic testing, Aeroflot will start flying this (and the 21 more they have on order) from Moscow (SVO) to destinations like London, New York, Miami, Osaka and Beijing-Daxing,” The Points Guy continues.

While lie-flat snobs have previously excluded Aeroflot from their wanderlust rotisserie, frequent business class flyers’ reaction to Aeroflot’s Big Swank Energy suggests that’s set to change.

From Flyer Talk: “The business-class experience will be complemented with a bar and lounge area in the cabin, offering snacks and beverages on demand. The experience is on par with other European carriers who wish to create a bespoke experience aboard their aircraft.”

“Aeroflot is planning to accept eight A350 aircraft into its fleet in 2020, with the remaining delivered over the next several years.”

