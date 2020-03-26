Score 25% Off Designer Outerwear From Aether Apparel

Even though you won’t be venturing outdoors as much as you might normally would – due to the restrictive lockdown measures put in place by governments to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus – that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the time to update your wardrobe.

After all, you can still make the odd trip to the shops, and you might occasionally find yourself needing to have a video conference with your colleagues, so it’s still important to look the part. It’s with this in mind that Aether has chosen the perfect time to throw a site-wide sale, giving you a 25 percent discount off absolutely everything (except third-party products), with the code STAYATHOME. Not just a discount code, but words of wisdom right now, too.

Aether was founded in 2009 by two former movie producers, with the ambition of producing clothing that looks right at home in the city, but is tough enough to withstand the greater outdoors. Based out of Los Angeles, the company has since expanded to New York City, San Francisco and Aspen, but can ship its clothing to international countries, too. If you can, we fully recommend you take a visit to one of their stores, because even from a purely architectural and design perspective, they’re incredible (the San Fran store for example is made from three shipping containers).

Providing everything from t-shirts to pants, to jackets and sweaters, you’re sure to find something suitably stylish and durable to fill a void in your wardrobe (or replace some lesser quality items you already own). Simply follow the link below, add some items to your shopping cart, and enter the code STAYATHOME to receive the discount. But be quick, this deal only lasts until the end of the week.

