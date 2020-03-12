Score Up To 60% Off Leather Jackets, Jeans & More At The All Saints Outlet

Before ‘hipsterdom’ went mainstream, men’s fashion was knocked into a deep sleep by high fashion’s acceptance of Crocs on the runway. When it woke, gaudy looks, dad bods and ugly trainers were trending and no one knew how to wear the essentials anymore.

Fortunately, despite their crimes against coffee, the flannel shirt enthusiasts down your local ‘artisanal’ cafe have inspired men all over to shift their focus back to basics. A crucial element of your wardrobe if there ever was one.