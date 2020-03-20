Staying indoors for days and weeks on end can inevitably make you go a bit mad. Sure, you can spark up deep conversations with your friends, family and loved ones, or rediscover an album you used to love listening to for hours on end. But let’s face it, we’ll probably all just want to turn the TV on and lets the hours drift away.

But while many places will recommend the best TV shows and movies to watch on the likes of Netflix and Stan, SBS On Demand has some infectious content of its own for your viewing pleasure. The publically-funded Australian TV network offers a number of TV shows and movies to watch completely free of charge, and with plenty of time available to spend in front of the box, we suspect you’ll easily be able to find a new favourite (just make sure you sign up for a free account first).

There’s over 7,000 hours worth of content to choose from, but we’ve picked out some of the best movies that caught our eye, to take a little bit of stress away from this global situation.