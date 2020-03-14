The Playbook For The Modern Man

This Gorgeous Minimalist Field Watch Is The Best Watch You’ll Get For Under $250

Simplistic beauty.

We hear a lot about hight end watches these days with new luxury brands and brands of old releasing new models and colourways seemingly every week. Whilst there is a large proportion of the watch community dedicated to affordable watches, they never seem to get the limlight they deserve. This Centric Instruments Lightwell Field Watch MkII, however, most certainly deserves some limelight.

Much like any ‘field watch’ the Timewell is tough, but being made from surgical-grade 316l stainless steel and featuring a 100m water resistance as well as a screw down crown it really goes above and beyond. It’s also super simple to read thanks to a minimalist black and white dial and white, luminescent hands and hour markers. Pair these minimalist details with a gorgeous, refined case design and you’ve got yourself one of the best looking field watches available.

Priced at $250, it’s tremendously affordable and reasonable when you consider how well it combines functionality and aesthetics. Powered by a Seiko solar movement, it’ll never loose charge or let you down. If you’re looking for something a little more intricate you can also get it with a grey and white dial.

Shop Centric Instruments Lightwell Field Watch MkII $250

