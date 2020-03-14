This Gorgeous Minimalist Field Watch Is The Best Watch You’ll Get For Under $250

Much like any ‘field watch’ the Timewell is tough, but being made from surgical-grade 316l stainless steel and featuring a 100m water resistance as well as a screw down crown it really goes above and beyond. It’s also super simple to read thanks to a minimalist black and white dial and white, luminescent hands and hour markers. Pair these minimalist details with a gorgeous, refined case design and you’ve got yourself one of the best looking field watches available.

Priced at $250, it’s tremendously affordable and reasonable when you consider how well it combines functionality and aesthetics. Powered by a Seiko solar movement, it’ll never loose charge or let you down. If you’re looking for something a little more intricate you can also get it with a grey and white dial.

Centric Instruments Lightwell Field Watch MkII $250

