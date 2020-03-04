Score Citizen’s Coolest $350 Field Watch For Less Than $100

Citizen is a ‘thing’ these days. The brand people used to turn their nose up at now has a cult following and it stems from the brand’s core value: affordable quality. There are a myriad of different, ultra-expensive, luxurious Swiss-made watches out there and an even larger array of cheap, tacky watches too. Citizen blends the quality and style of the Swiss exotica and the affordability of the other end of the spectrum.

One of Seiko’s coolest watches is the Eco-Drive AW-5000 field watch, a watch that perfectly represents the brand’s core values. It features a Stainless Steel case, Citizen’s infamous ‘Eco-drive’ movement with a 6-month power reserve and 100m water resistance. There’s no doubt it’s built well and it also has the looks to match, the dial is simple, clear and effective at telling the time with both 12 and 24-hour markers. Available in two different greens, a navy and black.