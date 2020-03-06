These $140 Limited Edition Converse Are The Coolest High Top You Can Score

You’re no doubt ever so familiar with the original Converse Chuck Taylor and it’s many colourways, they’re great but nothing special. This is somewhat what makes them a great shoe, but say you want something a little more interesting, this limited edition ‘Twisted Prep’ pair is what you need.

They retain the classic silhouette and quality but several ‘patches’ and a suede upper that help the shoe stand out, without being brash. It’s these subtle changes that make the Twisted Prep so cool. Priced at $140 they’re affordable and the perfect ‘go to’ for your wardrobe. Hurry though, they’re limited and wont last long.

Shop Twisted Prep Chuck 70 $90

