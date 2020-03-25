Online Masterclasses You Need To Become An Expert Chef During Lockdown

With the indefinite period of self-isolation being thrusted upon us right now, we’re all going to be spending a lot more time at home. There’s a good chance you’re able to continue working from a home desk, but the grim reality is a lot us are out of work for the time being.

While you could (and let’s be honest, most likely will) spend your days binge watching the latest documentaries on Netflix or SBS, a better use of your time could be to hone your domestic skills, such as in the kitchen. With restaurants and pubs being shut down, your kitchen is going to see more action than ever, and rather than just throw a pizza in the oven, how about you cook you and your family a gourmet dinner instead?

The good news is, there are plenty of online courses that you can enrol in, all from the comfort of your home. And they’re not taught by just any old guy wearing chef whites, but famous faces instead, so you know you’re getting a first-class education.

The online courses come from Masterclass, and do require a subscription, but considering you’re probably not going to be going out and spending your money on anything else, there’s never been a better time to invest.

Gordon Ramsay

The famously foul-mouthed British chef has a 20-part course you can sign up to, where he teaches you from his own kitchen at home. Don’t expect to just be taught how to make dishes such as beef wellington and lobster ravioli, though, as Gordon also takes you through how a kitchen should be set up properly, as well as how to seek out the very finest ingredients.

Thomas Keller

Thomas Keller is the head chef of award-winning The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, as well as being a recipient of three Michelin stars in the inaugural guide for New York City in 2005. It’s safe to say he knows his way around a kitchen. Keller has three courses available to enrol in on Masterclass, with each focusing on a different base ingredient. He’ll show you how to master everything from vegetables to meat to fish in easy-to-follow 12-minute lessons.

Dominique Ansel

You may not have heard of Dominique before, but the French-born, New York-based pastry chef is responsible for inventing the cronut, so he’s a winner in our book. But if you needed any more convincing that he knows his stuff, he was also named the world’s best pastry chef in 2017. If you were ever put off by the challenging nature of pastry-making, Dominique will teach you the ways in just 17 lessons.

Massimo Bottura

Massimo is the owner and head chef of Osteria Francescana, which has consistently ranked among the top 5 restaurants in the world in the past decade. The Italian master chef wants to pass on his knowledge to you, teaching you how to give ‘regular’ classic Italian dishes a fun and modern twist.

Happy cooking!

