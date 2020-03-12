David Beckham & Pharrell Williams Teach You How To Look Cool Without Trying

Whether you call it football or soccer, whether you think streetwear is over-hyped or hectic, whether you think tattoos are an abomination or the hottest thing a man can graze his skin with, we all agree that David Beckham and Pharrell Williams are cool.

However, a big difference in their styles was recently revealed when retired football star Beckham was snapped with musician Pharrell at a party put on by Beckham’s whiskey company, Haig Club, at European restaurant Swan in Miami on Tuesday evening.

Beckham was in Florida earlier this year to oversee his football team Inter Miami CF’s MLS debut (wearing the coolest sneakers of 2020, no less), and as this latest sighting shows, it appears this project will see him flitting back and forth on a regular basis.

The unlikely men’s fashion icon, entrepreneur and owner of the most coveted right foot in the world, 44, cut a classic figure in a leather biker jacket while posing alongside the 46-year-old man who gave us the happiest top 40 hit this decade.

Beckham rounded off his outfit with a pair of black trousers of the slightly baggy ilk he has become known for over the last few years.

Pharrell, meanwhile, showcased his signature low-key style in mildly distressed khaki shorts, a thin grey wool jumper, square frame sunglasses and a navy Human Made baseball cap.

The snapshot also represents the different directions English vs. American style (generally speaking) has gone over the years, with Beckham representing the British gent’s preference for staple tailored pieces…

… and Pharrell symbolising the looser streetwear-inspired look more and more Americans (and younger Australians and Brits) are falling heart over credit card with.

All you need is a walk-in wardrobe, and you can join the party too…

