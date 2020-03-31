The Playbook For The Modern Man

Australian’s Can Score $150 Off Dell’s Very Affordable 2-In-1 Laptop Computer

All the sizzle for half the price.

If you’ve been forced into working from home for the foreseeable future, there’s a chance you may not have been prepared for it. Having a decent laptop or computer is vital. We’re all aware of the fruit-based variety of computers available on the market, but they also come with a high price tag. Plus, the software might not be to everyone’s taste.

That’s where Windows PCs come in, and Dell produce some of the very best. Case in point is this Inspiron 14 5000 for $850. That price becomes even more attractive when you consider it’s technically two devices in one. You can use it as a conventional laptop when you’re at a desk, but if you want to move to the sofa or you need to take it with you on-the-go, you can flip the screen around, morphing it into a tablet. As the name suggests, you get to stare lovingly at a 14-inch screen, which for many will be the sweet-spot of sizes.

It’s no slouch in the performance arena, either, thanks to a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, married to 4GB of RAM. Rest assured it will load web pages in a flash and be more than comfortable hosting video conference calls. Add to that 256GB of solid-state storage for holding all your files, photos and music and you’ve got yourself a beast of a machine.

Priced at $850 it’s a more-than-affordable way of setting yourself for comfortable at-home working.

Shop Dell XPS 2-in-1 $850

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again