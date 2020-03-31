Australian’s Can Score $150 Off Dell’s Very Affordable 2-In-1 Laptop Computer

If you’ve been forced into working from home for the foreseeable future, there’s a chance you may not have been prepared for it. Having a decent laptop or computer is vital. We’re all aware of the fruit-based variety of computers available on the market, but they also come with a high price tag. Plus, the software might not be to everyone’s taste.
That’s where Windows PCs come in, and Dell produce some of the very best. Case in point is this Inspiron 14 5000 for $850. That price becomes even more attractive when you consider it’s technically two devices in one. You can use it as a conventional laptop when you’re at a desk, but if you want to move to the sofa or you need to take it with you on-the-go, you can flip the screen around, morphing it into a tablet. As the name suggests, you get to stare lovingly at a 14-inch screen, which for many will be the sweet-spot of sizes.
It’s no slouch in the performance arena, either, thanks to a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, married to 4GB of RAM. Rest assured it will load web pages in a flash and be more than comfortable hosting video conference calls. Add to that 256GB of solid-state storage for holding all your files, photos and music and you’ve got yourself a beast of a machine.
Priced at $850 it’s a more-than-affordable way of setting yourself for comfortable at-home working.
Shop Dell XPS 2-in-1 $850