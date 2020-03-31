Australian’s Can Score $150 Off Dell’s Very Affordable 2-In-1 Laptop Computer

That’s where Windows PCs come in, and Dell produce some of the very best. Case in point is this Inspiron 14 5000 for $850. That price becomes even more attractive when you consider it’s technically two devices in one. You can use it as a conventional laptop when you’re at a desk, but if you want to move to the sofa or you need to take it with you on-the-go, you can flip the screen around, morphing it into a tablet. As the name suggests, you get to stare lovingly at a 14-inch screen, which for many will be the sweet-spot of sizes.

It’s no slouch in the performance arena, either, thanks to a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, married to 4GB of RAM. Rest assured it will load web pages in a flash and be more than comfortable hosting video conference calls. Add to that 256GB of solid-state storage for holding all your files, photos and music and you’ve got yourself a beast of a machine.

Priced at $850 it’s a more-than-affordable way of setting yourself for comfortable at-home working.

