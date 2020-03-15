Score Up To 50% Off Drake’s Finest Ties To Ensure You Seal That Deal

If a tailored navy suit isn’t complete without a pair of white sneakers, then a big business meeting is empty if not for pin stripes and a tie. But you don’t always want to look like a stockbroker. Which is where something light and elegant—a handcrafted tie, for instance—comes into play.

Some of these soft-tailored goodies are now on sale. Even better: they come from Drake’s—an Italian designer known for its dedication to craftsmanship, unwavering quality and idiosyncratic design sensibility.