Score 25% Off New Season Canada Goose, A.P.C., Miansai & Many More At Eastdane

We all love a sale, there is nothing better than scoring a bargain but their one fatal flaw is that you can almost never get the right size of that item that you really, really want. Eastdane understand your pain and are currently offering up to 25% off full priced, new season items meaning you can score that item you really want, in the right size for 25% off which is pretty bloody good.
When I say the items you really want, I’m talking the best stuff from big name brands like Canada Goose, Miansai, Filson, Rag & Bone, Polo Ralph Lauren and many many more.
Above you can see the Canada Goose Hynridge Base Jacket which could be yours for $540 and the Polo Ralph Lauren GD Oxford Shirt which could be yours for $78.80.
Whether you’re in desperate need of new basics or want something a little more special, Eastdane has got it. Whilst you’re not getting some ridiculous discount, atleast your getting the item you want! Hurry, this sale won’t last long so go and treat youself to that item you’ve always lusted after.