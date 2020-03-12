These $58 Chinos Will Help You Beat The Heat In Style

Made in a slim fit from a 96% cotton and 4% elastane blend, the Air Chino from Everlane promises to deliver a respite from the heat without dropping your style game. With six colours to choose from (our pick is light sage), men are spoilt for choice regardless of personal style tastes. Simply pair them with white sneakers or grey sneakers and you’re onto a winning look.

The chino’s construction also features an interior button-and-hook waist closure with zip fly. The beauty lies in the cotton though. Made from lightweight 4.2 oz cotton poplin with ample stretch and four pockets, these chinos are the perfect balance between style, comfort and good fit. Dare we say, it’s even good enough to replace your sweatpants on your next flight.

When the weather heats up it’s time to look cool and this is your most affordable answer.

Shop Everlane Air Chino $58

