This $88 Bomber Jacket Is The Biggest Steal Of 2020

Now that you’ve decided you need a bomber jacket or want to add another one to your collection, here is a value proposition, the Everlane Bomber Jacket for $88.

Yep, only $88. Some you may raise your nose at such a low price and write it off as just a poor quality item. However, Everlane is famed for producing high quality, ethically made garments so you have nothing to worry about not to mention the jacket has a rating of 4.87 stars out of five from more than 140 people. Their transparent pricing structure shows that realistically you’re getting a $200 jacket without the ridiculous mark up, making it quite the steal.

Not a fan of the teal? It’s also available in navy and black.

Shop Everlane Bomber Jacket $88

Read Next