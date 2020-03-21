Score $50 Everlane Men’s Jeans For The Next 24 Hours Only

In these ‘uncertain times’ it’s hard to know what will happen next but if we’re all going to do our part, maybe spending a little money to keep the economy going is a good idea? We certainly think so.

Everlane is one such brand which always does their part to maintain sustainability and great quality clothes at reasonable prices. As I type this, I’m wearing their Air Tee – of which I currently own six. However, for the next 48 hours, they have a huge range of denim for a cool US$50. That means you can get a new pair of soft denim jeans to kick around the house in.

Whether you’re an athletic build or bigger lad, there’s going to be a pair of jeans here for you. Black, blue, indigo and more. Plenty of sizes available too.

Shop Everlane’s $50 Denim Sale Now US$50

