Score 36% Off Hamilton’s Finest Swiss Made Field Watch

Whilst there is no doubt the current king of watch styles is the dive watch, you must admit that the humble field watch has been making some serious moves in recent years. Whilst there are many on the market, the one you really want is Hamilton’s ‘Khaki’ and luckily for you, it’s currently 36% off.

 

Normally it’s priced at $495, but you can currently score it for 36% off, making it $319. It’s not a lot for such a good looking watch, and it even has the quality to match it’s looks. Made in Switzerland, it’s supremely high quality and features an array of small details that make it look much more expensive than it is. The dial features both 12 and 24-hour time markings, the hands and dial are luminescent which gives the watch a beautiful patina. The case itself is made from stainless steel and it has a 50m water resistance that protects the Calibre H-50 automatic movement.

It’s 38mm in diameter making it pretty well the perfect size for all wrists and has a ‘NATO’ strap giving it a rugged feel and look. For the price, you’re not going to find a better quality, better looking watch. It’s time to take the plunge.

