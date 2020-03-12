The Top Australian Stocks Staying Healthy In A ‘Pandemic Market’

This story originally appeared on Stockhead.

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

Advertisement

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.

The ASX has opened around two per cent lower after US stocks got smashed overnight, as the World Health Organisation officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made potentially market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

These 10 stocks were lagging the pack in morning trade:

Stockhead covers emerging ASX companies and investment opportunities. Get daily stock updates at Stockhead.

Read Next