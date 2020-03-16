These Stylish $80 Gloves Will Keep You Warm & Safe From Lingering Germs

The Playbook For The Modern Man

Whilst it’s already considered spring in the Northern Hemisphere it’s still rather cold making it still glove wearing weather. Not only will a good pair of gloves keep your fingers toasty warm and look ever so stylish, but they’ll also be a barrier between you and any unwanted germs. Hestra’s Deerskin Wool Tricot gloves might be the best you can buy right now.

Made from a combination of deerskin and wool tricot, with a soft Italian wool lining they’re tremendously warm and comfortable, capable of protecting your extremities even in -5°C. They’re also a very elegant looking glove and are perfect for any winter outing whether it be skiing or walking. 

Typically they’d set you back $125, but you can currently score them for $81 which is quite the bargain when you consider the build quality and stylishness.

Shop Hestra Deerskin Wool Tricot Gloves $125 $81

