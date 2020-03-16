These Stylish $80 Gloves Will Keep You Warm & Safe From Lingering Germs

Made from a combination of deerskin and wool tricot, with a soft Italian wool lining they’re tremendously warm and comfortable, capable of protecting your extremities even in -5°C. They’re also a very elegant looking glove and are perfect for any winter outing whether it be skiing or walking.

Typically they’d set you back $125, but you can currently score them for $81 which is quite the bargain when you consider the build quality and stylishness.

Shop Hestra Deerskin Wool Tricot Gloves $125 $81

Read Next