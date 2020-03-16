These Stylish $80 Gloves Will Keep You Warm & Safe From Lingering Germs

Whilst it’s already considered spring in the Northern Hemisphere it’s still rather cold making it still glove wearing weather. Not only will a good pair of gloves keep your fingers toasty warm and look ever so stylish, but they’ll also be a barrier between you and any unwanted germs. Hestra’s Deerskin Wool Tricot gloves might be the best you can buy right now.
Made from a combination of deerskin and wool tricot, with a soft Italian wool lining they’re tremendously warm and comfortable, capable of protecting your extremities even in -5°C. They’re also a very elegant looking glove and are perfect for any winter outing whether it be skiing or walking.
Typically they’d set you back $125, but you can currently score them for $81 which is quite the bargain when you consider the build quality and stylishness.
Shop Hestra Deerskin Wool Tricot Gloves
$125 $81