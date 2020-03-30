This $45 Putting Green Will Bring The Golf Course To You

For some parts of the world golf courses are still open for business, for others they’re closed without a reopening date. If you’re the kind of chap who’s been unfairly impacted by this, however still wants to get some rounds in, there really is only one solution – a home putting green and this $45 one might be the best around.
You might think that really you’re better off getting a full simulator so you can practice from tee off to hole but now isn’t the time to be wasting big bucks on something like that so for a mere $45 this putting green is perfect. It’s nine feet long with alignment lines and even has a ball returner, providing you get it in of course.
Whether you’re already confined to your home or are living in fear of the course being closed on you nows the time to score yourself a putting green and you won’t get anything better than this SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return.
Shop SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return $44.99
