The ‘Work From Home’ Sale Men Shouldn’t Miss

With countries closing their borders, flights coming to a standstill and our favourite pubs shutting down for indefinite periods, the world isn’t exactly the happiest of places right now, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. But to help provide some happy among all this sad, Huckberry has decided to throw a sale, and a big one at that.

Huckberry was born in 2010 when two San Francisco city workers, who also had adventurous lifestyles, decided there weren’t any clothing stores that were targeted at them. Today, it stocks clothing and accessories from brands you may not have heard of before, but ones that you can be confident will offer high-quality products.

For this weekend only, until 11.59 pm PST on Sunday the 22nd March, the online retailer is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent off a range of clothing, shoes and home accessories. Best of all, you don’t need to venture out your home to go and buy any of Huckberry’s catalogue (although some poor delivery driver will need to brave the outside) so you sit back and relax while you update your wardrobe.

Shop The Huckberry 'Work From Home' Sale

