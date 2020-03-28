Influencers Face Criticism For ‘Blogging As Usual’ During Bali Shutdown

As the world’s shutters clack, there are Australian citizens scattered from Peru to Bali. Currently unable to get home, some have chosen to go into lockdown in the country they found themselves in.

One close example is Bali: as 7News.com.au reported on Thursday, teeming streets turned into a “ghost town” the day after Wednesday’s national holiday, when usually they would be full of both locals and tourists.

Instead, “roads have been blocked off by police and authorities are spray[ing] disinfectant around streets and public areas.”

“Pecalang, local village security, have also been deployed to stop people on the streets and send them home as part of a day-long lockdown of the island,” 7News.com.au reported.

Indonesia has so far recorded just 790 positive cases of Covid-19 across a nation of more than 270 million, and 58 deaths. However, “For the past few days, the number of positive cases has increased by about 100 each day.”

“Many health care professionals fear Indonesia is on the brink of a crisis and that the true number of cases and deaths is much higher.”

In other words: for now, stay inside.

This is exactly what couple Marie Fe and Jake Snow, who make a living blogging the world, are doing.

Marie, from Germany, Jake, from Australia, were working on a project in Bali when the crisis hit, and decided to bunker down in a villa for the immediate future, working on a new website.

The pair took to Instagram on Wednesday to share what it’s been like.

While it appeared a rather luxurious way to ride out COVID, the message of positivity was no different to usual – giving followers an insight into their personal lives.

However, some Instagram users took umbrage at the pair’s decision to maintain their sunny side up aesthetic. This was probably not helped by a photo in their feed taken with masks.

“When we hit our lowest point, we are open to our greatest change. We see more community, more support, more selflessness, more action, more teamwork, more care, more consideration,” they captioned the post.

“Our greatest change might be already happening.”

Again, no departure from the pair’s trademark positivity. However, the pair’s chilled approach rubbed some people the wrong way.

“I’m sorry but this is going too far. I get the positive message which is great but could you not convey that without posing in masks? You speak about consideration, maybe consider that this might offend people,” one Instagram user wrote beneath the photo.

“I’m so sorry I really like you guys, but doctors and nurse are in desperate need for those masks. So even if you need them it should not be turned out as an aesthetic picture for your feed,” wrote another.

Others came to Marie and Jake’s defence: “Love this photo and also thinking the same – I believe that what’s happening really might be leading us to our [sic] gratest change.”

Here at DMARGE we’re conflicted. We don’t doubt Marie and Jake’s good intentions. And yes: people are pulling together. But they’re also hoarding toilet paper.

Also, suggesting COVID is all just the set up for some “great change” seems insensitive and out of touch.

To Marie and Jake’s credit, the pair took the criticism on board, writing under their next post: “If you’re feeling anything like us you probably want to help out in anyway you can. You probably want to say something but you’re worried it will be taken the wrong way and you’re probably thinking that if you don’t say anything, is that even worse?”

“You probably want to stay positive but you’re worried that if you’re too positive, people will think you don’t care. You probably want to cry and lay in your room and not do anything but you’re worried that you’re being over dramatic and you don’t deserve to feel sorry for yourself when others have it much worse. You’re probably just trying to get through this and help as best you can like the rest of us.”

“However you’re feeling and whatever you’re doing, just know that it’s ok! We are all in this together, we all react differently, we are all affected differently. Help if you can, cry if you feel like it, be as positive as you possibly can, share if you have the strength and support others who try.”

Stuck between a rock and a hard place.

