This Classy $150 Backpack Is Made In The Same Factory As Top Luxury Brands

Made in the same factory as Hugo Boss, Armani and Longchamp, from waterproof nylon, leather and metal hardware, it’s safe to say the Comrade is a quality item and will last you many years of exploration and commutes. It features a multitude of internal and external pockets to ensure you can not only carry all of your kit, but you can also keep it organised.

It isn’t all function without form though, the combination of fabrics and multitude of pockets gives it quite a utilitarian look, with a sophistcated edge. It’s only available in black, but you can decide between gunmetal and gold hardware.

Shop Italic Comrade Nylon Backpack $150

Read Next