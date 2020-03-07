This Classy $150 Backpack Is Made In The Same Factory As Top Luxury Brands

As much as well all love the products luxury brands churn out, most often than not they’re over priced. As much as we know this is a result of better quality materials and production, it can often be hard to justify that extra coin, especially when you can get affordable alternatives that do the same thing. Italic decided this was an issue and as a result offers products made in the same factories as luxury brands without the jacked up price and their Comrade Nylon Backack is the pick of the bunch.
Made in the same factory as Hugo Boss, Armani and Longchamp, from waterproof nylon, leather and metal hardware, it’s safe to say the Comrade is a quality item and will last you many years of exploration and commutes. It features a multitude of internal and external pockets to ensure you can not only carry all of your kit, but you can also keep it organised.
It isn’t all function without form though, the combination of fabrics and multitude of pockets gives it quite a utilitarian look, with a sophistcated edge. It’s only available in black, but you can decide between gunmetal and gold hardware.
Shop Italic Comrade Nylon Backpack $150