Actor John Krasinski’s IWC Watch Is Proof He’s A Man Of Simple Taste

Forget Mayweather’s diamond-encrusted Tourbillons and Drake’s erotic timepieces; John Krasinski just proved the simple things in life can be the best.

Appearing with his wife (and co-star) Emily Blunt at ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ world premiere at Rose Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 8, 2020, in New York City, the US actor was spotted wearing a plain black IWC Portugieser Chronograph with a blue suit, white shirt and black tie.

With its compact diameter of 41 millimetres, the Portugieser Chronograph fits almost any wrist and (thanks to its thin bezel) gives the impression of wearing a significantly larger watch.

Made in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, The Portugieser Chronograph (which you can buy for just under AU $14,000) is one of IWC Schaffhausen’s most iconic models – quite an accessory for the man who once played The Office’s Jim Halpert.

John has come a long way since, as his dual role as actor and director in thriller ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ attests. Though the original came as a surprise hit (grossing over $300 million worldwide), on the back of that success, the decision to create a sequel is less surprising.

With Krasinski once again stepping up as director, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ picks up right where the first film ended, with Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her two kids venturing out into a world they hardly recognize to find more survivors.

New additions to the crew include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, with Krasinski making a cameo, following his character’s death in the first instalment.

