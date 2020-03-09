John Legend Spotted Wearing $64,000 Audemars Piguet To Clippers Game

John Legend just rocked a $64,000 Audemars Piguet at a Clippers game, as casually as he croons into a microphone.

Sitting down with his wife Chrissy Teigen to watch the Clippers take on the Lakers in a Los Angeles derby at the Staples Center on Sunday, the R&B singer and philanthropist paid plenty of attention to his wife, but little regard to the stunner on his wrist.

He also wore a pink sweater, black jeans and a silver ring. The couple stayed to watch the Lakers beat the Clippers 112 – 113. But our eyes remained glued to Legend’s radial region, and its Audemars Piguet.

The Audemars Piguet appears to be an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 26320 in yellow gold, a watch, introduced at the SIHH, back in 2012, as an update of the older chronograph (ref. 25860 “Kasparov” and then ref. 26300).

While the old reference 26300 measured 39mm, this ‘updated’ Royal Oak Chronograph has a 41mm diameter (thus a 2mm increase). It also features yellow gold, which some prominent figures in the watch world say “has made a timid come back” over the last few years.

If your wrist is now itching with anticipation, The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 26320 Yellow Gold is available in two editions, with a choice of white or blue dial, and is priced at 55,800 euros (about AU$97,000, or US$64,000).

