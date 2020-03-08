These $145 Board Shorts Are Designed, Developed And Worn By Kelly Slater

Boardies aren’t typically something you’d consider luxurious, nor would you consider them especially flattering. A man by the name of Kelly Slater has decided differently and has produced a pair of boardies that is not only luxurious and flattering but also revolutionary.

Kelly Slater is best known for his unbelievable surfing abilities, having won an unprecedented 11 World Surfing League titles and he’s still going. Since he has such a passion for surfing and the ocean, Kelly started Outerknown, a clothing brand that puts the people who make the clothing and the environment first. The brand produces clothing with minimal impact on the environment, whilst also holding high ethical production standards. Not only is the production of the clothing planet and people-friendly, but their designs are timeless and stylish.