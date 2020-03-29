Score 50% Off Master & Dynamic’s Best Headphones & Speakers

No doubt you’ve heard of Master and Dynamic, you’ve probably even seen them worn by travel ‘experts’ across social media. Unlike most modern headphones, they aren’t made from some cheap gaudy plastic, instead they’re made from luxurious leathers and polished metals.

It would be naive to assume they’re all about appearance and sacrifice on sound quality, however that is far from the truth. First and foremost they’re tremendously comfortable, even for long periods of time, meaning you’ll enjoy long periods of listening pain free. From a sound perspective, they use 45mm Neodynium High-Performance (MH40) drivers that are an audible delight, no matter what you’re listening to.