Americans, Now’s The Perfect Time To Score Yourself Some Of Australia’s Finest Menswear

It might seem odd that I pose now of all times as the perfect time to buy yourself a suit, particularly one all the way from DMARGE’s home, Australia, but the current circumstances have bizarrely made it perfect timing. If you haven’t heard of MJ Bale, they’re and Australian menswear label that has become synonymous with affordable and stylish suits made from a selection of quality materials including Tasmanian merino wool.
MJ are currently offering some 25% off full priced items and up to 55% off sale items. That’s all well and good, but now factor the exchange rate in. At the time of writing AUD $1 is currently worth USD 58c, meaning everything is some 40% less in USD.
Above you can see the Hythe shirt, currently on sale for $29 (down from $109.95) which is about USD $16.82. On the right you can see the Mitake suit which is made from Italian fabrics in Japan which is on sale for $399 (down from $1295) which will set you back about US $231.42.
Obviously there are some absolute steals available, and they won’t be around for long as who knows what will happen with the exchange rate and how long the sale will be on for. Shop now, or forever hold your peace.
