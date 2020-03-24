Americans, Now’s The Perfect Time To Score Yourself Some Of Australia’s Finest Menswear

It might seem odd that I pose now of all times as the perfect time to buy yourself a suit, particularly one all the way from DMARGE’s home, Australia, but the current circumstances have bizarrely made it perfect timing. If you haven’t heard of MJ Bale, they’re and Australian menswear label that has become synonymous with affordable and stylish suits made from a selection of quality materials including Tasmanian merino wool.

MJ are currently offering some 25% off full priced items and up to 55% off sale items. That’s all well and good, but now factor the exchange rate in. At the time of writing AUD $1 is currently worth USD 58c, meaning everything is some 40% less in USD.