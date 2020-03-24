The $149 Coffee Machine That Will Save You A Fortune

The cafes may be closed but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a simple cup of coffee at home. Sure that creamy soy mocha latte may have to wait but perhaps it’s time to give up the milk and save those precious calories and monies. Enter the Essenza Mini Solo Pure Essenza Mini, the small machine for big coffee moments.
The Essenza Mini combines ease of use, minimalist beauty and Nespresso coffee expertise to create the perfect cup of coffee every time. Simply drop in the pod and the machine will create a very reasonable espresso or long black (Americano) for about $0.70. In these uncertain times perhaps it’s time to start saving money with at-home coffee.
